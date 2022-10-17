Colleen Jones wins Trail's Mayoralty Race

The new Mayor of Trail said she is excited about leading the city for the next four years.

Colleen Jones defeated incumbent Lisa Pasin by about 230 votes.

Jones and Pasin were on opposite sides of many issues during a difficult and divided last two years that included the early departure of CAO and CFO David Perehudoff and code of conduct violation rulings against Pasin as well as Councillors Sandy Santori and Robert Cacchioni.

Jones was one of the councillors who filed the complaint against Pasin.

Speaking with Bounce News shortly after her victory on Sat. night, Jones said the result was still sinking in.

“I know I worked really, really hard and had a positive campaign, but I just didn’t think this was going to happen,” she said.

Jones commented that it became apparent during her campaign that voters in Trail were ready for new leadership.

“I actually went to over 2,500 door steps, I talked to a lot of people along the way and I heard they wanted a change for Trail,” Jones added.

The Mayor elect also stated she felt that her commitment to improving the safety in the downtown resonated with voters.

“I think they really connected with my platform where I spoke about bringing forward the leaders for change for mental health in the community which came from the UBCM (Union of BC Municipalities),” said Jones.

“I’m really excited about getting that forward, where everybody is involved in the community, everybody has a voice and we just work toward the best interests of what’s happening with downtown Trail,” Jones stated.

Jones moves up from her seat on Council to take the city’s top political job.

She will be working with a council that has just one incumbent.

Paul Butler grabbed the sixth and final spot. The only other incumbent in the race was Carol Dobie, who finished 10th among the 13 candidates.

Jones feels despite a lack of experience, the new slate on council is an impressive group.

“They have really presented good platforms each, they are concerned about what’s going on, they want to be involved and I really think we are going to be a very good team and I’m excited about leading them,” Jones stated.

Bev Benson was the top voter getter among the candidates for council. Terry Martin, Nick Cashol, Doug Wilson, Thea Hansen and Butler were also elected (totals below).

Mayor

Colleen Jones 1,310

Lisa Pasin 1,078

Council

Bev Benson 1,681

Terry Martin 1,542

Nick Cashol 1,397

Doug E. Wilson 1,343

Thea Hanson 1,304

Paul Butler 1,009

Ravi Ghanda 814

Rebecca Richards 799

Donovan Brown 561

Carol Dobie 560

Brian DeFerro 554

Jeff Jones 524

Glen Byle 393