Competition Intense for Final Few Smoke Eater Roster Spots

Roster spots are up for grabs this weekend as the Trail Smoke Eaters close out the preseason with a home-and-home series against the Cranbrook Bucks.

Head Coach and General Manager Tim Fragle and his staff head into the weekend with 26 players, with the intention to take 23 into the regular season.

He told Bounce News the competition for the final few spots in the Smokies dressing room has been intense.

“One day player-X is ahead of player-Y and then it switches the following day,” he said.

“It’s been really competitive which is what we wanted and we have some tough decisions and if you have tough decisions, that’s a good position to be in,” Fragle added, noting two local players are in the mix.

“Judah Makway (Trail) and Rhett Hamilton (Bonnington) are both in the thick of things. Judha had a very strong training camp, Rhett has been stronger here of late so they will get into some action this weekend, pushing for those final spots,” according to Fragle.

The bench boss said a Minnesota based recruit went a long way toward securing his spot on the opening night regular season roster.

Trey Fechko turned in a strong performance in the first game of last weekend’s doubleheader on the road.

“He’s come in as a slippery, skilled guy we saw on video and his stats will show that, he had a two goal game there in Wenatchee, he only played one of them,” Fragle added.

Returning forwards Ridge Dawson and Josh Schenk have also been standouts through camp and preseason.

Fragle said carrying just 26 players at this point will allow the coaching staff to look at projected line combinations and defense pairings against the Bucks.

“In the preseason we kept some pairs (of forwards) together, now that you’re down to 26 guys you can start to form trios instead of pairs, same with our d-pairings, we split older guys with younger guys, now this weekend we are going to get closer to what we will start seeing in the regular season,” the Head Coach and GM stated.

Fragle said a few players got “nicked up” during the second game last weekend in Wenatchee that the Smoke Eaters won 7-2 on the strength of a four goal performance by Quinn Disher. Fragle figures none of the injuries are serious, listing those players as “day to day.”

It will be alumni night Fri. at Cominco Arena for the Smoke Eaters lone preseason game at home. Opening face-off is at 7 p.m. The return match is Saturday night in Cranbrook.