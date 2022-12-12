Conroy Caught Off Guard by Eby's Offer

Katrine Conroy maintains becoming Finance Minister won't take anything away from her constituency work.

The Kootenay-West MLA said urgent issues will continue to be dealt with quickly and she'll try to get back to the riding each week. She credits her staff for staying on top of local issues and keeping her up to date on urgent matters.

Conroy said she had meetings scheduled in Castlegar with residents on Fri. Dec. 9 after arriving home from Victoria the evening before and said she tries to get back to the riding every week.

She told Bounce News earlier that morning that when she can’t make it back for whatever reason, she will touch base with constituents virtually.

“I much prefer the in-person meetings as do many people,” she said.

“But as we know in rural BC there are times like the last couple days when you have crazy snowfalls, you know, we can use technology,” Conroy added.

The local MLA said she had no idea Premier David Eby was going to ask that she become the province’s Finance Minister during a meeting in late Nov.

“I thought I was going in to talk about some of the files on my Forestry Ministry file and when I sat down he said no Kat, I want to talk to you about being my Minister of Finance,” she explained.

Conroy said after being caught off guard, she was told to take some time to think about it, but there was a glitch when the Premier called back to confirm.

“He called me when I was on the ferry and just when he said, Kat I want you to be my…the cell cut out,” said Conroy, who called back to accept the position when cell service was restored.

Conroy also retains responsibility for what she calls the three “Columbia” files, including the River Treaty with the U-S.

“We’re getting into the really, you know, the tough negotiations, it’s down to the fine tuning what’s going to happen with the treaty and to have that consistency with the same minister that’s been doing it for a while, that’s good,” Conroy stated, and added that it’s just as important for the Columbia Basin Trust.

“It’s good to also have someone from the basin who understands the trust, who has been around it for many, many years and knows the benefits, not only to the region, but to the province,” said the minister, who also remains the province’s point person for the Columbia Power Corp.

As Finance Minister, Conroy inherits a projected $5.7-billion surplus this year and said she will consult with the NDP caucus about how to spend that money, knowing the province cannot legally save leftover cash for following years.

“Any surplus left over at the end of the fiscal year has to pay down the debt, so you decide how much you want to invest before the end of the fiscal year and how much to want to pay down the debt,” Conroy stated.