Conservative Candidate Looking to Build on First Campaign

The Conservative candidate for South-Okanagan-West Kootenay is spending the week taking her campaign through the West-Kootenay Boundary.

Helena Konanz lost to New Democrat Richard Cannings by less than 800 votes in 2019 after an aggressive campaign that saw Konanz and her team knock on about 40,000 doors throughout the large riding.

She told Bounce News they started going door-to-door last month and one of the most consistent messages from voters two years ago and now has been a lack of contact with their M-P.

“He’s not returning their calls, or his office isn’t, he rides through the riding on his bike once a year, but many of these communities never see him except for that one bike ride,” said Konanz who added crime is one of the main concerns among constituents.

“The people who live in this riding have the right to feel safe and may don’t feel safe right now with the rising crime rate,” said the Conservative candidate.

The former Penticton City Councillor said a lack of services for those challenged by mental health issues is also concerning constituents, in addition to meeting the needs of seniors.

“Especially those who don’t have doctors and there are thousands of people in this riding who do not have a doctor and during a pandemic that really became evident,” said the former professional tennis player who has lived in the Okanagan for 25 years.

Konanz said she is committed to taking the concerns of residents from across the vast riding to Parliament Hill.

“People really deserve to have an M-P who listens to them and brings their concerns to Ottawa and I plan to do that,” said Konanz.