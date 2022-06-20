Contract Talks at Teck Trail Operation going to Mediation
United Steelworkers at Teck's Trail Operation have given their bargaining committee a close to unanimous strike mandate.
Union officials said 1,074 members of locals 480 and 9705 voted in favour of the strike mandate and just six voted against it, giving the measure the support of 99.4% of those who cast ballots at Cominco Arena.
The union said the vote was held after the breakdown of negotiations over monetary issues on June 10.
The dispute now goes to mediation with two days of sessions scheduled for Sun. June 26 and Mon. June 27.
The Union stated both sides will submit their positions to mediator Vince Ready and more talks will follow, adding the process could take some time and the mediation will not be binding.
Their five year contract expired on June 1st.
