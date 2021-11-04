COVID-19 Cases In Local Health Areas Look Promising

New COVID-19 cases have leveled off or dropped throughout most of the West Kootenay-Boundary and Creston Valley.

Greater Trail's count for last week according to the B-C Centre for Disease Control remained the same at five, while the Castlegar health area was virtually unchanged going from three to four compared to the week before.

The Nelson area dropped from 10 to five, while Grand Forks and area including Christina Lake went from 10-to-0. The Creston Valley was the exception climbing from 4-to-11 for the week ending Oct. 30.

There was one new positive test in Arrow Lakes, meanwhile Kootenay Lake, and the Kettle Valley went free of new infections.

The B-C Health Ministry announced Wednesday that the province added 430 new positive tests and six deaths. The Interior accounted for 88 new infections and one fatality.