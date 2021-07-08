COVID-19 Comes Back with a Vengeance in Grand Forks

Grand Forks is BC's hot spot for new COVID-19 infections.

A record 17 new cases were detected last week, only Surrey and the Central Okanagan had more.

The Grand Forks area had only one new infection listed during the previous seven-day period, but Interior Health disclosed exposures June 23 and 24 at Grand Forks Secondary School.

The area had only three cases in all of 2020, but the Grand Forks health jurisdiction which includes Christina Lake was up to 66 total cases from the beginning of the pandemic and the end of June.

No new cases were reported by the B-C Centre for Disease Control between June 27 and July 3 in Trail, Castlegar, Nelson, Creston, Kootenay Lake, Arrow Lakes and the Kettle Valley.

The coronavirus is still present in communities across the border from the West Kootenay-Boundary.

The Northeast Tri County Health District reported six new cases over the past two weeks in Republic Wash., about 60km south of Grand Forks.

The Colville area had seven new infections in the past 14-days, with five in and around Kettle Falls and just one each in Chewelah and Northport.