COVID-19 Confirmations Remain High in Nelson and Trail

Although local COVID tests are tough to get, there were enough to confirm another 144 cases last week in the Nelson area and another 124 in Greater Trail

They accounted for about two-thirds of all new known positive tests in the West Kootenay-Boundary and Creston Valley.

Trail had the only significant increase with an additional 18 from the previous week.

The B-C Centre for Disease Control count for Jan. 23-29 also included 61 for Castlegar, 53 in the Creston Valley and 17 in the Grand Forks area.

Castelgar’s count decreased by nine cases, there were six fewer in the Creston Valley, while the total in Grand Forks went up by two compared to the week ending Jan. 15.

Cases in the Kettle Valley west of Grand Forks increased from four-to-nine.

Positive Tests Arrow Lakes decreased from nine-to-two.

Kootenay Lake had one additional case totalling three.

Health officials have stated the actual number is much higher because many demand for tests has far exceeded their capability.

Meanwhile, another local care home has a COVID-19 outbreak.

Interior Health says four residents tested positive at Castleview Care Centre in Castlegar.

The outbreak at Poplar Ridge in Trail is up to 22 residents and five staff after first being discovered Jan. 26.

The outbreak at Crestview Village in Creston now involves at least 18 residents and 14 staff.

An Interior Health list of care homes with outbreaks indicated the virus first turned up in the long term care section of the multi-purpose facility in Creston on Jan. 17.