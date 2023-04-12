COVID-19 Invades Poplar Ridge Pavilion in Trail

COVID-19 has returned to Poplar Ridge Pavilion in Trail.

Interior Health says 10 residents have contracted the virus in an outbreak it declared on Apr. 10.

l-H-A officials say no one has been hospitalized and there have been no fatalities at the 50-bed long-term care facility at Kootenay-Boundary Regional Hospital.

One person died from COVID-19 during an outbreak at the facility in early 2022, when the virus struck about 25 residents and five staff.

There was also a recent outbreak at Columbia View Lodge in Trail.

That long-term care facility had over 30 infections among residents and three staff members.

Interior Health declared that facility-wide outbreak on Mar. 22.