COVID-19 invades the Castlegar Area

Castlegar is B-C's newest COVID-19 hot spot.

The B-C Centre for Disease Control reported 29 new cases between July 18-24, in an area that has had less than 60 for the entire pandemic.

Nelson had 13 new cases last week, with four in Greater Trail, one in and around Grand Forks and none for a third straight week in the Creston Valley.

The B-C Centre for Disease Control also reported the Arrow Lakes went case free, with two in the Kettle Valley west of Grand forks, and three north of Nelson in the Kootenay Lake area.

Meanwhile, 113 of 185 new infections province wide are in the Interior, with the Kelowna area responsible for about 60% of the recent spike throughout the region.

Masks are mandatory again in all indoor public spaces in the Kelowna area.

The Interior has experienced the most new infections of any region across B-C for the past several days, prompting provincial health officials to announce several measures to curtail the virus including the mask rule.