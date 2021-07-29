COVID-19 invades the Castlegar Area
Castlegar is B-C's newest COVID-19 hot spot.
The B-C Centre for Disease Control reported 29 new cases between July 18-24, in an area that has had less than 60 for the entire pandemic.
Nelson had 13 new cases last week, with four in Greater Trail, one in and around Grand Forks and none for a third straight week in the Creston Valley.
The B-C Centre for Disease Control also reported the Arrow Lakes went case free, with two in the Kettle Valley west of Grand forks, and three north of Nelson in the Kootenay Lake area.
Meanwhile, 113 of 185 new infections province wide are in the Interior, with the Kelowna area responsible for about 60% of the recent spike throughout the region.
Masks are mandatory again in all indoor public spaces in the Kelowna area.
The Interior has experienced the most new infections of any region across B-C for the past several days, prompting provincial health officials to announce several measures to curtail the virus including the mask rule.
The I-H-A said the majority of new infections in the Central Okanagan are in adults between 20-and-40 years old who are unvaccinated or have just one COVID-19 shot.
Rossland Marathon Swimmer Hits the Open Water Again in 2021Another year and another challenge for a marathon swimmer from Rossland. Aerin Bowers has scheduled an 18km swim across Kalmalka Lake near Vernon on August 8th.
Trail's Lauren Bay-Regula Has Won an Olympic Medal.It took three tries, but Trail's Lauren Bay-Regula has her Olympic medal. The Canadian Women's Softball team beat Mexico 3-2 in the Bronze medal game during a driving rain in Yokohama, Japan.
Kent Johnson Makes Smoke Eater History at NHL DraftThe Port Moody B-C native was selected fifth overall late Friday afternoon by the Columbus Blue Jackets after a tremendous freshman season at the University of Michigan.
COVID-19 Outbreak Declared at Nelson Long-Term Care HomeNelson's Jubilee Manor had one patient and two staff members with infections as of Thursday afternoon according to Interior Health. Visitors are not being allowed into The I-H-A long-term care facility with 39 private rooms.
RDCK Issues Another Evacuation Order And Allows others to Go Back HomeResidents from 142 properties near the Trozzo Creek wildfire northeast of Winlaw are returning home, but 32 residences remain evacuated. The newest evacation order invovles properties from Midge Creek to Next Creek on the west shore on the south arm of Kootenay Lake in Kootenay Lake Provincial Park.
Trail Council Approves Partial Release of Code of Conduct ReportTrail Mayor Lisa Pasin said transperency is paramount given the cost of the investigation and aftermath of the complaint filed by outgoing Chief Administrative and Financial Officer David Perehudoff against Councillor Robert Cacchioini. She was disturbed by the debate leading to the decision.
West Kootenay Wildfire Evacuations Extended near Winlaw and EdgewoodOver 500 more properties have been evacuated because of raging West Kootenay wildfires fanned by high winds. Meanwhile residents from 122 Boundary properties evacuated because of the Nk'Mip Creek wildfire near Osoyoos have the option of going to the Jack Goddard Memorial Arena in Grand Forks.
Fauquier Evacuated Because of Encroaching WildfireOver 170 properties in Fauquier and north to Grassy Point are evacuated. The B-C Wildfire Service has also pulled most of its crew off the 32-hundred hectare Octopus Creek wildfire to keep them safe.
Update-Local Wildfires Still Keeping Residents Out of their HomesThe B-C Wildfire Service is watching four wildfires of note in the West Kootenay-Creston Valley with residents of seven properties evacuated and another 520 properties on evacuation alert.