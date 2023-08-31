COVID-19 Outbreak at KBRH, Emergency Unit Closed in New Denver

Interior Health has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Kootenay-Boundary Regional Hospital in Trail.

I-H-A says six patients in the surgical unit have the infection.

Visitation is restricted in the surgical and medical units.

Meanwhile, Interior Health says a nursing shortage will mean closure of the emergency unit at the Slocan Valley Community Health Centre on Thurs from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Emergency patients needing immediate care will have to travel about 45km to Arrow Lakes Hospital in Nakusp.