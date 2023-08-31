COVID-19 Outbreak at KBRH, Emergency Unit Closed in New Denver
Interior Health has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Kootenay-Boundary Regional Hospital in Trail.
I-H-A says six patients in the surgical unit have the infection.
Visitation is restricted in the surgical and medical units.
Meanwhile, Interior Health says a nursing shortage will mean closure of the emergency unit at the Slocan Valley Community Health Centre on Thurs from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Emergency patients needing immediate care will have to travel about 45km to Arrow Lakes Hospital in Nakusp.
-
Clerical Error Means City of Trail Tax ShortfallA clerical error by the City of Trail's Finance Department will by made up next year by taxpayers. City officials say keying in the wrong amount owed the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary this year resulted in a $630,000 shortfall.
-
Derek Edwards - In Praise of the Ostrich - Comedy ShowSeptember 28th
-
Grand Forks Council Reconsiders Parking Variance for Market Avenue DPAThe multi-million dollar Lumberjack Brewing renovation project includes two floors, a restaurant, lounge and more, but impacts roughly 25 off-street parking spaces.
-
Elton John Tribute ShowOctober 10th
-
RCMP Blame Excessive Speed for Crash Near Trail WalmartRCMP say a motorcycle spotted travelling at twice the speed limit collided with a car late Sat morn at the Walmart intersection, sending the motorcycle driver to hospital with life threatening injuries.
-
Nelson Man Found Not Guilty of Assault In Pandemic Spitting CaseHe did spit, but it wasn't assault. That is Judge Robert Brown's verdict in the Jeremy Undershute case. He was charged after a spitting incident during a mask wearing dispute at a Nelson Coffee shop early in the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Temporary Service Interruption Hits Slocan Community Health Centre ERInterior Health says patients can instead access emergency services at Arrow Lakes Hospital today.
-
City of Nelson Adds Electric Truck to Vehicle FleetThe new EV will help the city better understand how to intergrade these technologies as Nelson Next climate initiatives progress.
-
High Wind Shuts Off Power Throughout Greater TrailFortis B-C says a tree was blown down onto a power line late Tues evening, shutting off the lights to about 5,000 customers in Trail, Fruitvale and Montrose. The company indicates it took crews about three hours to restore power to all affected customers.