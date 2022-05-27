COVID-19 Outbreak at Kootenay-Boundary Regional Hospital
The medical unit at Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital in Trail has been hit by COVID-19.
Interior Health said the 15 case outbreak means no new admissions, or testing and non-essential visitation is cancelled.
I-H-A officials stated essential visitation to discharge patients and for end-of-life planning will be allowed as long as visitors wear personal protective attire.
As a precaution, non-essential vistis are also prohibited in the surgical unit, which remains open as do all other services including emergency.
COVID-19 also curtailed non-essential visits recently at Kootenay Lake Hospital in Nelson.
-
City of Nelson Partners with UBC, Hosts E-Bike ExpoThe City was the first BC municipality to launch a commuter bicycle incentive program and hopes to better understand related travel behaviour and greenhouse gas emissions.
-
-
Battle of the Bands - Creston BCJune 24th & 25th
-
Catalytic Converter Thefts Continue, RCMP Arrest Alleged Car ThievesRCMP issue warning after 10 catalytic Converters were stolen from a car-truck rental outlet. Two people were taken into custody after the owner spotted his stolen car while getting a ride to work.
-
Rossland Renews Support to Decriminalize Simple Drug PossessionThe City of Rossland's motion is directed to the Prime Minister, Federal Health Minister, and B-C's Provincial Health Minister and Public Health Officer.
-
Castlegar Council Endorses ACAP Grant for Airport Apron ImprovementsFunding would allow additional main apron capacity and new construction of a taxiway. The City is funding their 5% portion of costs through Passenger Facility Fee revenues, which are expected to rise.
-
Nelson Tenants Union Strives for Just HousingThe Union formed late January aiming to even the playing field between tenants, landlords and realtors. Barbeiro believes that wanting a massive return on investments isn't fair when housing is a basic human right.
-
Woman Pleads Guilty to Stabbings of Castlegar TeensA 31-year-old woman who has admitting to stabbing two teenage girls in Castlegar returns to court August 24th for a pre-sentence report. Sasha Prokaski has pleaded guilty to aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and break and entry in the February 2021 attack.
-
Canadian Idol Contestant Suffers Spinal Cord InjuryThe friend of a Fruitvale man who has suffered a life-altering spinal cord injury is raising funds for Gary Morrisette's rehabilitation. Mike Pedersen says Gary is facing the challenge with the type of zeal that made him a loved and respected musician.