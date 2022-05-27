COVID-19 Outbreak at Kootenay-Boundary Regional Hospital

The medical unit at Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital in Trail has been hit by COVID-19.

Interior Health said the 15 case outbreak means no new admissions, or testing and non-essential visitation is cancelled.

I-H-A officials stated essential visitation to discharge patients and for end-of-life planning will be allowed as long as visitors wear personal protective attire.

As a precaution, non-essential vistis are also prohibited in the surgical unit, which remains open as do all other services including emergency.

COVID-19 also curtailed non-essential visits recently at Kootenay Lake Hospital in Nelson.