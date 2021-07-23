COVID-19 Outbreak Declared at Nelson Long-Term Care Home

Nelson’s Jubilee Manor is off limits to visitors because of a COVID-19 outbreak.

One patient and two staff members at the long-term care home run by Interior Health had tested positive for the coronavirus as of Thursday afternoon, said I-H-A officials.

Medical Health Officer Dr. Fatemeh Sabet said Interior Health and officials from the facility are working together to contain the outbreak and credits Jubilee Manor workers for quick identification of COVID-19 symptoms in the three people infected.

Admissions and the discharge of residents from the 39 private room facility also on hold according to the I-H-A.