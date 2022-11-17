COVID-19 Outbreak over at Kootenay-Boundary Regional Hospital.
Interior Health has declared the COVID-19 outbreak over at Kootenay-Boundary Regional Hospital in Trail.
The I-H-A said the one-week outbreak was limited to seven patients in the third-floor medical unit, with no deaths.
A previous outbreak at the Trail hospital from May 24 to June 6 resulted in 15 infections and one fatality.
An official at KBRH said respiratory infections were partially responsible for the facility being at 150% capacity at times last week.
-
Castlegar Rebels Fire Head Coach and GMTeam President Mike Johnstone told Bounce News Arnie Caplan was not a good fit for the organization and Assistant Nick Headrick is taking over on an interim basis.
-
Beaver Valley Arena Employee Charged with Voyeurism (Further Updated)Mike Wicentowich stated the phone was noticed by the girls getting ready for hockey practice and turned over to police by a parent.
-
Trail RCMP Charge Beaver Valley Arena Employee with VoyeurismRCMP said they arrested the employee Wed. evening after a cell phone was discovered in the girls change room. The 21-year-old Trail man has been released pending a court appearance on Feb. 23 and police indicated more charges could be laid.
-
New KC Recycling Partnership Closes Loop on BatteriesKC's new polypropylene extrusion line breaks down this tough-to-recycle polymer into high-quality plastic resin that their new partner can put back into making product.
-
Updated-Beaver Valley Arena Employee Charged with VoyeurismTrail RCMP arrested a 21-year-old man at the BV arena Wed. evening after a cell phone was discovered in the girls change room. RCMP said the suspect has been released pending a court appearance on Feb. 2 and more charges could be laid.
-
Grand Forks Mayor Addresses Hospital Service InterruptionsBack in March the Grand Forks facility's 14 intake beds were closed and recent reports suggest the Emergency Room could potentially see intermittent overnight closures
-
RCMP Conduct Major Weapons and Drug Bust in GreenwoodA major bust at a rural residence in Greenwood has uncovered nine firearms including a prohibited weapon, eight garbage bags of magic mushrooms and two containers of marijuana. Three adults are charged with violent crimes.
-
Weather Forecaster Speaks to November Snow, October Climate ReportLooking at last month’s climate report, it was a slightly warmer than average October with a 10.6 degree mean monthly temperature, up from the normal 8 degrees.
-
Man Awaiting Sentencing for Drug Trafficking Arrested AgainA 38-year-old man awaiting sentencing on two drug convictions is back in custody after a raid on 5th Ave. in Castlegar. RCMP said Andrew Cancela was arrested after the seizure of over a kilo of suspected cocaine and over a half kilo of suspected amphetamines and magic mushrooms.