Interior Health has declared the COVID-19 outbreak over at Kootenay-Boundary Regional Hospital in Trail.

The I-H-A said the one-week outbreak was limited to seven patients in the third-floor medical unit, with no deaths.

A previous outbreak at the Trail hospital from May 24 to June 6 resulted in 15 infections and one fatality.

An official at KBRH said respiratory infections were partially responsible for the facility being at 150% capacity at times last week.