COVID-19 reaches the Homeless in Trail

The increasing number of new COVID-19 cases in the West Kootenay includes the homeless in Trail.

I-H-A Medical Health Officer Dr. Karin Goodison said Interior Health is working with local social service providers to offer testing and vaccinations to those at risk, and a place to isolate homeless people with the virus.

“We offer immunization to reduce the rest of them acquiring COVID, we offer testing to identify those who are already infectious and then we can isolate them and support people to be able to continue isolating them,” said Goodison.

However, Goodison also said it’s hard to know just how many of Trail’s homeless need their help on a daily basis.

“This group of people are also very mobile, moving from community to community, so we may have two or three cases in Trail on one day, and the next day there are five, and the next day there are three,” said the doctor at Interior Health.

The Trail Health Area which serves close to 22,000 residents had a record 36 new cases over the week ending Aug. 21.

Meanwhile, Interior Health said there was an outbreak at the Hardy View Lodge long-term care home in Grand Forks where one resident and one staff member had tested positive for COVID-19.

Earlier this week, the I-H-A confirmed both people with the virus who passed away at Nelson’s Jubilee Manor were residents. Three staff members also tested positive for the coronavirus.