COVID Cases Continue Climbing in the Kootenays
There is a 30% increase in local cases of COVID-19 with the vast majority in Greater Trail and the Nelson area.
According to the B-C Centre for Disease Control health officials detected 184 new infections last week in Nelson and 178 in and around Trail, record highs for both.
The Nelson area experienced the biggest jump from the week before when 69 cases were found, while Greater Trail had 121 from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1.
The statistics for Jan. 2-8 also indicated there were 40 newly discovered positive tests in Castlegar, there were 30 in the Creston Valley and 21 in the Grand Forks health area, representing little change in those three health areas from the week before.
Among the rural areas, cases in the Arrow Lakes fell from 17 to eight, the Kettle Valley was relatively unchanged with five, as was Kootenay Lake with 4.
The overall total for the West Kootenay-Boundary and Creston Valley increased from 330-to-470.
Province-wide hospital admissions on Tuesday were up by 31 compared to the day before for a total of 500, with another 5 patients in intensive care, bringing that total to 102.
B-C health officials also announced an additional 534 cases in the Interior, stating that 4,628 cases remained active.
Castlegar Council Faces Proposal to Boost Youth ActivitiesThe delegation, Ty Hetchler, feels youth are lacking recreation options, particularly in winter months, and wants a larger free-space for indoor activities like basketball and pool. He adds younger groups of kids can get into increased mischief which misrepresents the area.
Trail City Council Approves Seniors CondoThe 5-story-45 unit condominium development for adults 55-and-older in the Waneta Plaza area has been given the go-ahead by Trail City Council. Mayor Lisa Pasin said the staff report following-up on complaints from last month's public hearing was one of the deciding factors.
Grand Forks Mayor Not Seeking Re-ElectionMayor Taylor predicts a busy and noisy year for Grand Forks with flood mitigation work kicking off alongside other activities towards future flood resilience.
Smoke Eaters Ready to Return with New LineupCohesion, re-working lines and defensive pairings and reviewing systems will be a priority for the Smoke Eaters after the trade deadline. Bolstering the defense as well as acquiring veteran goalie Cole Tisdale was part of Coach and GM Tim Fragle's plan to keep the puck out of their net.
Trail RCMP Report Snow Related Assault, SOS Call and Sudden DeathA 44-year-old Trail man who punched his Casino Road neighbour several times in a snow shoveling dispute could be charged. Meanwhile the same day in Rossland, a 55-year-old city man passed away after shoveling snow.
RDCK Seeking Applications for CBT Community Initiatives FundsThe Regional District of Central Kootenay is accepting applications for the Columbia Basin Trust's Community Initiatives and Affected Areas Program.
Rossland Council Directs Next Steps on COVID-19 Support FundsThe City has largely been setting these funds aside for community groups, with funding amounts approved on December 13th.
Local Teammate Pays Tribute to Amanda Asay After Fatal Ski AccidentAmanada Asay is being remembered as an outstanding athlete, academic and community leader. The 33-year-old died Friday after a skiing accident at Whitewater Ski Resort. National Women's Baseball teammate Ella Matteucci of Fruitvale said shock and sadness is resonating through Amanda's many circles.
Economic Development Task Force Presents to Rossland CouncilA Volunteer Coordination Effort is another potential project Council is excited about, adding there’s also a taste for Improved Daycare Services with the Task Force citing roughly 100 spots for 700 children in the community.