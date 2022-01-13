COVID Cases Continue Climbing in the Kootenays

There is a 30% increase in local cases of COVID-19 with the vast majority in Greater Trail and the Nelson area.

According to the B-C Centre for Disease Control health officials detected 184 new infections last week in Nelson and 178 in and around Trail, record highs for both.

The Nelson area experienced the biggest jump from the week before when 69 cases were found, while Greater Trail had 121 from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1.

The statistics for Jan. 2-8 also indicated there were 40 newly discovered positive tests in Castlegar, there were 30 in the Creston Valley and 21 in the Grand Forks health area, representing little change in those three health areas from the week before.

Among the rural areas, cases in the Arrow Lakes fell from 17 to eight, the Kettle Valley was relatively unchanged with five, as was Kootenay Lake with 4.

The overall total for the West Kootenay-Boundary and Creston Valley increased from 330-to-470.

Province-wide hospital admissions on Tuesday were up by 31 compared to the day before for a total of 500, with another 5 patients in intensive care, bringing that total to 102.

B-C health officials also announced an additional 534 cases in the Interior, stating that 4,628 cases remained active.