COVID Cases Take Off in Trail And Increase Dramatically Region-Wide

Greater Trail is the new local hot spot for COVID-19.

The 121 new infections between Boxing Day and New Year's Day was 40% of all cases in the West Kootenay-Boundary and Creston Valley.

The B-C Centre for Disease Control total for all the local health areas throughout the region was 330, up from 110 the week before.

The statistics from Dec 26-to-Jan. 1 included 69 new positive tests in the Nelson area, 33 in and around Castlegar, 29 in the Creston Valley, 22 in the Grand Forks area, 17 in Arrow Lake, eight through the Kettle Valley and four within Kootenay Lake’s health area boundary.

The number of new positive tests erupted throughout Greater Trail as there were 26 from Dec. 19-25.

The Creston Valley also saw a significant increase with 27 new cases compared to just two the week before.

Nelson more than doubled, going from 31-to-69.

In the Grand Forks area, new positive tests jumped from 14-to-22, while Arrow Lake’s rate more than doubled, increasing from eight-to-17.

No new cases were detected in Kootenay Lake during the week of Dec. 19-25, while the Kettle Valley had just one case that week, compared to eight during the week ending on New Year’s Day.

The Castlegar area saw only a slight increase, from 28 the previous week, to 33 over the most recent reporting period.