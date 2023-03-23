COVID Outbreak Declared at Trail Long-Term Care Facility
Interior Health has confirmed a COVID-19 outbreak at Columbia View Lodge in Trail.
The health authority told Bounce News there are 17 residents and three staff members affected by the facility-wide outbreak, which was declared on Mar. 22.
The 76-room long-term care facility is on Laburnum Dr.
