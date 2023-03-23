iHeartRadio
Choose your station
10°C

Static Links

Instagram

COVID Outbreak Declared at Trail Long-Term Care Facility


covid 2

Interior Health has confirmed a COVID-19 outbreak at Columbia View Lodge in Trail.

The health authority told Bounce News there are 17 residents and three staff members affected by the facility-wide outbreak, which was declared on Mar. 22.

The 76-room long-term care facility is on Laburnum Dr.

12