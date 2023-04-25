COVID Outbreak over at Poplar Ridge Pavilion
Interior Health has declared the COVID-19 outbreak at a long-term care facility in Trail over.
It indicated about a dozen residents at Poplar Ridge Pavilion contracted the virus over a two-week period.
I-H-A says no one was hospitalized and there were no fatalities during the facility-wide outbreak that was declared on Apr. 10.
According to Interior Health, the facility at Kootenay-Boundary Regional Hospital has beds for 50 residents.
Meanwhile there is a COVID-19 outbreak at East Kootenay Regional Hospital in Cranbrook.
Interior Health says infections were first found on the 3rd floor medical unit on Apr. 21.
I-H-A is also reporting a gastro-intestinal outbreak at Swan Valley Lodge.
The viral outbreak in the Harris Unit of the long-term care facility in Creston was declared on Mon. Apr. 24.
Grand Forks RCMP Investigates Arson, Recovers MotorhomeThe suspicious fire at Donaldson Drive and 76th Avenue was reportedly out by the time that police arrived, but the exterior wall of a trailer caught fire and a nearby porta-potty was completely destroyed.
Smoke Eaters Add Another High Scoring ForwardAnother day and another signing by the Trail Smoke Eaters. 18-year-old forward Trip Pendy fired 42 goals and 87 assists for his high school and U-18 AAA teams in New Jersey last season.
RCMP Seeking Two Suspects in Beating of Trail ManTwo men wanted in Sunday's severe beating of a Trail man in a downtown alley remain at large. RCMP say the 49-year-old victim likely lost consciousness while being punched in the head several times by three men and has a serious shoulder injury.
Teck Cancels Shareholders Vote on Split-ProposalTeck shareholders will not be voting today on the company's plan to spilt its metals and coal divisions into separate companies. Teck officials say they want to simplify the proposal.
Smokies Sign 19-year-old Sniper from New HampshireThe Smokies have added a 19-year-old forward from New Hampshire for next season. Jack DesRuisseaux who had 35 goals and 38 assists in 50 games last season is already committed to Division 1 Sacred Heart University.
Man Accused of Shooting at Police Outside KBRH SentencedIt's a six-year prison sentence for a Quebec man who fired on police and paramedics last October outside Kootenay-Boundary Regional Hospital. Francis Paradis pleaded guilty to four weapons offenses, while the other charges including attempted murder were essentially dropped.
Castlegar Council Reflects on Response to Alleged Threat to StudentsThe Mayor and Castlegar City Council commended the hasty response from police but also had some recommendations to consider.
Nelson Council Hears Direction From Economic Development PartnershipNelson’s March 28th Committee of the Whole saw presenters breeze through goals, findings and both short and long term recommendations stemming from Phase One of the group’s efforts.
