COVID Outbreak over at Poplar Ridge Pavilion

Interior Health has declared the COVID-19 outbreak at a long-term care facility in Trail over.

It indicated about a dozen residents at Poplar Ridge Pavilion contracted the virus over a two-week period.

I-H-A says no one was hospitalized and there were no fatalities during the facility-wide outbreak that was declared on Apr. 10.

According to Interior Health, the facility at Kootenay-Boundary Regional Hospital has beds for 50 residents.

Meanwhile there is a COVID-19 outbreak at East Kootenay Regional Hospital in Cranbrook.

Interior Health says infections were first found on the 3rd floor medical unit on Apr. 21.

I-H-A is also reporting a gastro-intestinal outbreak at Swan Valley Lodge.

The viral outbreak in the Harris Unit of the long-term care facility in Creston was declared on Mon. Apr. 24.