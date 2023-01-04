COVID Outbreaks Declared in Nelson and Grand Forks
COVID-19 has returned to Kootenay Lake Hospital in Nelson.
According to Interior Health, there are 11 patients with the virus from the outbreak which started on New Year’s Day.
The third-floor medical unit was also cut off to non-essential visitors in late Aug. and early Sept. when eight patients came down with COVID during the first outbreak.
Meanwhile, Interior Health now say the outbreak originally declared as respiratory infections at Hardy View Lodge in Grand Forks are cases of COVID-19.
Officials said 29 residents have come down with the coronavirus since it was first discovered in the long-term care home on New Year’s Eve.
The facility also had an outbreak last summer.
The virus was found in one resident and one staff member in late August and another three staff members became infected by mid-Sept.
