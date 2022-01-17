Crescent Valley House Damaged Extensively by Fire

Fire fighters from Crescent Valley, Tarry's, Passmore and Beasley teamed up to fight a house fire on the 14-hundred block of Highway 6 in Crescent Valley.

The department was responding to a report of a downed power line, but the first crew arrived at about 2 p.m. and found the fire had fully engulfed the house and asked for help from the neighbouring fire departments.

Fire fighters and flaggers stayed on the scene throughout the afternoon to fight the fire and keep traffic moving along the highway.

Some fire fighters remained on the scene until about 10 p.m.

Crescent Valley Fire Chief Ryan Durand said damage is extensive and both the cause and damage estimate are under investigation.

Smoke from the Saturday afternoon blaze could be seen billowing high in the air.