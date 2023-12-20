Creston and Trail RCMP Investigate Serious Crashes

A 73-year-old man is facing several charges including impaired driving after a car crashed into the front window of the Dollar Store in Creston.

Police say damage from the 11am incident on Mon is significant and none of the many adults and children inside the store were injured.

Creston RCMP Detachment Commander Brandon Buliziuk said all possible charges have been pursued.

"This was extremely dangerous and unacceptable behaviour by the driver,” he said, adding that Creston RCMP will be out in force looking for impaired drivers.

“Fines, additional costs and liabilities for these offences in British Columbia, are very costly. It is not worth the risk to public safety or to anyone’s livelihood, to drive while impaired. Please plan ahead and have a sober ride,” urged the Staff Sergeant.

Meanwhile, a Jan 4th court date awaits a 42-year-old Trail man arrested after a high speed single-vehicle crash near the walking bridge.

RCMP say Nathan Gordon faces six charges including assault with a weapon and uttering threats.

The alleged victim is a 24-year-old Trail woman who police say was with Gordon in the car.

They were found near the crash site, according to the RCMP.

Other charges include dangerous driving and two counts of breaching bail.