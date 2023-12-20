Creston and Trail RCMP Investigate Serious Crashes
A 73-year-old man is facing several charges including impaired driving after a car crashed into the front window of the Dollar Store in Creston.
Police say damage from the 11am incident on Mon is significant and none of the many adults and children inside the store were injured.
Creston RCMP Detachment Commander Brandon Buliziuk said all possible charges have been pursued.
"This was extremely dangerous and unacceptable behaviour by the driver,” he said, adding that Creston RCMP will be out in force looking for impaired drivers.
“Fines, additional costs and liabilities for these offences in British Columbia, are very costly. It is not worth the risk to public safety or to anyone’s livelihood, to drive while impaired. Please plan ahead and have a sober ride,” urged the Staff Sergeant.
Meanwhile, a Jan 4th court date awaits a 42-year-old Trail man arrested after a high speed single-vehicle crash near the walking bridge.
RCMP say Nathan Gordon faces six charges including assault with a weapon and uttering threats.
The alleged victim is a 24-year-old Trail woman who police say was with Gordon in the car.
They were found near the crash site, according to the RCMP.
Other charges include dangerous driving and two counts of breaching bail.
-
Civil Lawsuit Filed against Grand Forks Fire ChiefJim Runciman is on paid leave pending a City Council meeting to discuss his status. He is being sued by a Trail couple for an allegedly incomplete renovation project.
-
Sentencing for Alex Willness Slated for 2024A fix-date to schedule the sentencing of Alex Willness is set for December 8th in Nelson. Tuesday began with defendant Jordan Watt, who walked the room through steps taken by Willness on his road to recovery.
-
Crown Seeking Six to Eight Years for Alex Willness, Pre-Sentencing ContinuesCrown proposed a six to eight year non-conditional sentence yesterday minus time already served. Crown is also seeking a life-long firearm prohibition and more. The Defense is instead seeking a conditional three and a half year sentence spent within the community, plus three years probation.
-
RCMP Investigating Fatal Pickup-Pedestrian CollisionThe West Kootenay Highway Patrol is looking for witnesses or any dashcam footage of Friday's fatal collision between a pickup truck and a pedestrian. Police say a 36 year old Trail man died at about 7 a.m. Fri after being hit on Hwy 22 just south of Castlegar.
-
Grand Forks Council Hears Third Quarter Crime Update from RCMPJuly, August and September saw 675 total calls for service this year, down from 814 last year. That includes 405 calls for service within city limits, down from 483.
-
Grand Forks Council Hears Updated Proposal for Pickleball at Barbara AnnThe estimated price tag has risen over 60% since August’s proposal, with $260,000 now needed to complete the project. Council voted to forward the request to upcoming budget deliberations.
-
Trail RCMP: Arrests Made Following Suspicious Fire, Public Intoxication, moreRiley Jackson was criminally charged on December 1st with two counts of Break and Enter with Intent to Commit an Indictable Offence. RCMP says they're aware of community concerns surrounding fires in the area over the last few months and are taking the situation very seriously.
-
Trail RCMP Asking for Help to Find Weapons Charges SuspectTrail RCMP are still looking for a city man wanted on weapons charges and breaching bail. Three more charges have been laid against 44-year-old Jared Constantin who police say frequents the downtown while disguised.
-
CKISS Says Waterbodies Remain Clear of Invasive MusselsThis doesn't mean the fight is over however, as it's virtually impossible to eradicate these pests once they’re established. Zebra and quagga mussels possess unique characteristics that make them difficult to control.