Creston Bank Robbery Suspect Remains at Large
Creston RCMP are looking for a man wanted in a Monday afternoon robbery at the CIBC.
Police said he approached the teller at the local branch on Canyon St. at about 2:30 p.m.
The suspect claimed he had a gun and demanded money.
RCMP said he was given an undisclosed amount of cash before fleeing on foot.
Police added the suspect who didn’t produce a weapon, was dressed in dark clothing and want to hear about any sightings of someone with a jacket that has a “Superior Delivery” logo on the back.
Anyone with information about the suspect or the incident is asked to call Creston RCMP at 250-428-9313.
