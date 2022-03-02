Creston Bank Robbery Suspect Remains at Large

Creston RCMP are looking for a man wanted in a Monday afternoon robbery at the CIBC.

Police said he approached the teller at the local branch on Canyon St. at about 2:30 p.m.

The suspect claimed he had a gun and demanded money.

RCMP said he was given an undisclosed amount of cash before fleeing on foot.

Police added the suspect who didn’t produce a weapon, was dressed in dark clothing and want to hear about any sightings of someone with a jacket that has a “Superior Delivery” logo on the back.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the incident is asked to call Creston RCMP at 250-428-9313.