Creston Couple Settles Into New Home After Harrowing Experience

Moving long distance is stressful enough, imagine waking up to find all of your belongings have been stolen.

That's what Stephanie Howes' husband discovered Saturday morning at their Grand Forks motel while on their way from Vancouver Island to a new home and life in Creston.

“He was carrying some bags out and he comes back and tells me that it (truck and trailer) wasn’t there and I thought he was kidding,” said Stephanie.

“So we both go running out and I couldn’t believe it, like the whole truck and trailer, everything was just not there any more, it was insane,” she said.

After confirming they weren’t towed, the couple got in touch with RCMP, but were unsure what to do next.

“We were just kind of like walking around in circles,” she said adding it was the beginning of many stressful hours.

“We sat in the lobby and the police were there, giving the statement at least we had something happening, it definitely felt like we were doing something, but we felt very helpless,” she added.

Stephanie said they were concerned about her husband’s wallet being left in the truck and spent a considerable amount of time trying to cancel the credit cards, but then the couple got their first encouraging piece of news.

Stephanie said she noticed where a credit card had been used though a notification on her phone. She ran outside to share that information with police. The card was used three times before a suspect was found and arrested, but the 41-year-old woman in custody didn’t have the vehicles.

At that point, Stephanie, her husband and one-year-old daughter got a ride to their new home from a friend in Creston.

She also asked for help through Facebook to get some basic supplies and sent out a description of their truck and trailer.

Upon arriving at about 5 p.m. Stephanie said they got their second surprise of the suspenseful Saturday.

“Our realtor was there and we walked into the house and the neighbours and random people had set up a bed for us with sheets and blankets and everything and a crib for our baby and there was food and beer in the fridge and it felt just so warm and welcoming,” she said adding it was a heart warming homecoming.

“Coming home to a home that I thought was going to be completely empty and cold and I know no one here and all these people don’t know us, but they went out of their way to make it so wonderful and we can’t thank them enough, it was the kindest gesture ever.”

The RCMP called at about 10 p.m. to say their vehicles had been found, but police didn’t know if their belongings were still inside the trailer.

The couple borrowed a car and drove back to Grand Forks the next day to find most of their belongings intact.

Stephanie said the thieves rifled through the trailer and stole some expensive tools, but the essential and sentimental items were still there, much to their delight and relief.

“At that point I had pretty much written it off, I was coming to terms with not having anything back and so just every single thing I realized we were getting back, I was just so happy,” said Stephanie.

The family is now unpacking and enjoying their new life in the Creston Valley.

Grand Forks RCMP said charges were pending against the woman and the search continued for two more suspects.