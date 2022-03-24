Creston Drive-By-Shooting Case Going to Trial

An Arrow Creek man accused in a drive-by-shooting in Creston heads to trial in the fall.

Ryan Comin faces nine charges including firing a gun, making a death threat and impaired driving.

RCMP said some shots got into an Erickson Road residence in February 2021 but neither of the two people inside were hurt.

They also allege Comin tried to crash through two police cars during his arrest and threatened an officer while in jail.

The three-day trial in Cranbrook is scheduled to start November 22nd.