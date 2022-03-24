Creston Drive-By-Shooting Case Going to Trial
An Arrow Creek man accused in a drive-by-shooting in Creston heads to trial in the fall.
Ryan Comin faces nine charges including firing a gun, making a death threat and impaired driving.
RCMP said some shots got into an Erickson Road residence in February 2021 but neither of the two people inside were hurt.
They also allege Comin tried to crash through two police cars during his arrest and threatened an officer while in jail.
The three-day trial in Cranbrook is scheduled to start November 22nd.
-
Castlegar Council Discusses Partial Kinsmen Park ClosureCity Council learned Monday that annual inspections found some high platforms without guardrails and the gravel surface is just one inch deep instead of the recommended 12.
-
Unit Closes at Grand Forks Hospital, Local COVID Count DecreasesThere aren't enough nurses, so the in-patient unit at Boundary District Hospital in Grand Forks is closed. Meanwhile, Nelson had about 60% of all known new COVID-19 infections in the West-Kootenay-Boundary and Creston Valley last week with 33.
-
Castlegar Council Commits Funding to Support Ukraine CrisisA letter was met by three motions from Mayor Kirk Duff: One to donate $1000, one to raise Ukraine's flag outside City Hall and another to change the overpass lights to yellow and blue until July.
-
Castlegar Public Hearing Sees Packed GalleryThe four-hour event heard questions and comments on the proposed zoning amendment, with dozens of speakers mainly in opposition and 29 additional opposing written letters.
-
Another Robbery at Creston CIBC, RCMP looking for WitnessesCreston RCMP want to speak with the drivers of a white sedan and red Ford Bronco seen following the suspect after the robbery at 5 p.m. Mon. Police said they never returned to the bank or contacted RCMP.
-
Chamber Presents 2021 Operations to Castlegar CouncilThis year marks The Castlegar and District Chamber of Commerce's 75th year in action.
-
Wildfire Risk Reduction Efforts Underway in Selous Creek AreaThis project is supported by Forest Enhancement Society of BC funding covering roughly 65-hectares of crown land upslope from the Rail Trail.
-
City of Rossland Celebrates 125th BirthdayMayor Kathy Moore adds although the Official Community Plan wasn't adopted until 2008, she feels Rossland is right on track
-
J-L Crowe Grad Coming Back in Full BloomThe easing of COVID regulations means a return of many traditional activities like the J-L Crowe Graduation. Helen Bobbitt of the Parent's Committee said their goal is to be totally inclusive.