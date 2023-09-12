Creston High School Teacher Charged With Sexual Assault

A teacher at Kootenay River Secondary School is Creston is accused of sexually assaulting two students.

RCMP say Kianuko Wayne Louie was also charged on Sept 8 with sexual exploitation, harassment, extortion, trying to lure a child under 18 and possession of child pornography.

According to police, the alleged offenses happened last school year between Oct 2022 and June 2023.

RCMP want to hear from anyone who they haven't spoken to about the case.

“Some communications occurred over the internet, and possibly social media,” said Creston Detachment Commander Brandon Buliziuk.

“Given this, it may be possible that other individuals may have knowledge of these offences, and simply haven’t come forward yet. Police are wanting anyone who may have any knowledge of these offences to please come forward,” added the Staff Sgt.

“We recognize the profound impact such revelations may have on our community and the distress it can cause,” explained Buliziuk in an RCMP news release.

“We’re urging anyone with information, or those who may have been directly affected, to come forward.”

Louie is free on bail with several conditions attached.

RCMP say he is prohibited from contacting the alleged victims and banned from any park, or school ground where anyone under the age of 18 could be.

He is due in court Sept 28.