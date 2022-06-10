Update-Progress Made on Creston Landfill Fire.
The RDCK has lifted the air qulity advisory issued early Fri. morning because of the fire at the Creston landfill.
Spokesperson Dan Elliott said fire fighters got the blaze under control a few hours after receiving the 911 call at about 5:15 a.m. and expected to have it out early Fri. afternoon.
The fire started at the back of the waste transfer station and moved to the scrap metal pile where appliances are kept.
Elliott said the fire crew used heavy equipment to establish a ring around the blaze.
The regional distirct warned anyone within a two kilometre radius of the landfill to stay indoors after the blaze broke out because of the potentially toxic smoke created by the fire.
The cause is under investigation.
Trail Losing Its last Bear-Proof Bin, RDCK Closes Gyro Pool.The Natural Control Services Society is pulling its Bear-Proof bin from Trail's Public Works Yard in Glenmerry on Monday because not enough people are paying the per-bag fee. The RDCK is keeping the Gyro Park Pool in Nelson closed this summer.
Kootenay Unemployment Rate Continues to FallThe Kootenay Unemployment Rate has taken another significant dip. It was down over a half percent last month to 4.3%. Statistics Canada says the region's workforce grew by 12-hundred, while the number of people looking for work fell by 15-hundred.
Logging Protesters near Argenta Leave, More Protesters ArrestedLast Stand West Kootenay logging protesters have left their camp near Argenta. They returned after 17 protesters were arrested last month along the Salisbury Creek Forest Service Road and were told to leave Tuesday by Kaslo RCMP.
Update- Man Injured by Fallen Tree in Montrose in Serious ConditionA man injured by a fallen tree in Montrose has been flown to a trauma centre. Kootenay-Boundary Regional fire fighters had to bring in the technical rope team to perform the 84 minute rescue from a 260 foot embankment.
Evacuation Alert Lifted for Rural Grand ForksResidents of ten properties on Beatrice and Division Streets in rural Grand Forks are no longer under an evacuation alert. It was lifted Tuesday by the RDKB as river levels were back to pre-rain levels.
One Person Dies During COVID Outbreak at KBRHThe COVID-19 at Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital in Trail is over. Interior Health confirmed one person died after 15 people were infected on the third-floor medical unit.
Local Advocate Critical of Federal Drug Decriminalization PlanThe Co-Chair of the Trail Community Action Team said the federal plan to decriminalize the possession of small amounts of illicit drugs in B-C falls far short of the mark. Diana Daghofer also feels federal politicians are afraid to offend constituents who oppose the idea.
Rural Grand Forks Residents on Evacuation Alert21 residents from ten properties in the south end of Johnson Flats in rural Grand Forks remain on evacuation alert. They were advised to be ready to evacuate on short notice from their homes on Beatrice and Division Street's Friday afternoon.
Rossland Council Approves Draft Adverse Weather Policy, Street ClosureThe Policy addresses air quality, thunder and lightning, heavy rain, temperature warnings, weather warnings and more. Another discussion May 16th saw Rossland Council approve a road closure request for seasonal Wednesday Markets.