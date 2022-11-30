Creston Man Accused of Impersonating a Police Officer

Creston RCMP said a 57-year old man is charged with impersonating a police officer.

Police allege Felix Ferrence told staff at three businesses he was an undercover officer to get credit for items he never returned to pay for.

RCMP also stated the Creston man presented legitimate police identification and business cards

Police said they started their investigation after receiving several complaints on Nov. 20.

Creston RCMP stated in a release that investigators want to hear from anyone else who may have been taken in.

“We believe Ference may have attempted or even been successful in getting goods from businesses in Creston and the surrounding areas. We know it is not uncommon for small businesses to extend credit to customers in more rural areas,” stated Cst. Brett Urano.

“If you were victim to this, or someone attempted to gain store credit purporting to work with the police, we would like to hear from you,” Urano added.

Ferrence is also charged with theft and fraud.

According to RCMP he has appeared in court and was released with several condition attached to his bail.