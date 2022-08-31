Creston Man Accused of Second Degree Murder Chooses Trial by Judge
A 63-year-old Creston man charged with second degree murder has chosen trial by judge alone.
Mitchell McIntyre remains in custody, accused in the death of Julia Howe.
The 56-year was found in her Creston home on Feb. 6.
McIntyre was arrested and then charged on Mar. 17 as police originally thought Howe died of natural causes, but ruled it a homicide after a six-week investigation.
McIntyre's case is scheduled to be back in court on Sept. 8 in Invermere so the lawyers can discuss the details of a preliminary hearing with the judge.
