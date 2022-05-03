Creston Man Charged in Grand Forks CIBC Robbery
RCMP have made an arrest in the Apr. 21 CIBC robbery in Grand Forks.
Police said the 35 year old from Creston was taken into custody Saturday by RCMP in that community.
Briaden Rosch is also accused of auto theft in Grand Forks and faces eight charges in Creston.
Six of them are weapons offenses along with two counts of possessing stolen property, but he isn't charged in the CIBC robberies in Creston and Castlegar.
Rosch remains in custody pending another court appearance May 16th.
He made his first court appearance Monday.
