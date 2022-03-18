Creston Man Charged with Murder in Last Month's Death of a Woman
Last month's sudden death of a Creston woman is a homicide.
The RCMP investigation began after police were told about a 56 year-old who was found dead in her residence on Feb. 6.
Their probe of the sudden death evolved into a homicide investigation according to RCMP spokesperson Chris Manseau.
“Although initially believed to be a natural death, investigators worked tirelessly on this matter, and have since determined it to be a homicide,” said Manseau, who added the investigation was turned over to the Southeast District Major Crimes Unit once foul play was determined.
“A suspect was later identified, and has since been arrested and charged,” he said.
RCMP stated 63-year-old Mitchell McIntyre was taken into custody and charged with murder on Wed.
Police said he remains in custody pending an appearance in Cranbrook Provincial Court on Mar. 28.
All other information is being withheld including the victim's name.
