Creston RCMP Arrest Alleged Repeat Offender

A man considered a prolific offender by Creston RCMP is back in custody.

Police allege Chad Meszarosi was arrested without incident during a break in Wed. Dec. 21 at a local business.

RCMP are recommending seven charges in the incident including two counts of possession of a dangerous weapon and stated he was also wanted on several outstanding warrants

The 39-year old from Creston returns to court Dec. 23 in Kelowna for a bail hearing.

Police said Meszarosi has had several recent brushes with the law.

Creston RCMP asked the public for tips on Meszarosi’s whereabouts last summer alleging he was wanted on outstanding warrants after fleeing from police.

RCMP stated in a release issued last July that Meszarosi was wanted for uttering threats and breach of probation.

He was arrested about a week later by Kamloops RCMP who used a police dog and air support to take Meszarosi back into custody. Police alleged he was apprehended after running away from a truck stolen in Golden.

He is also facing trial in a February 2021 shooting incident in Crawford Bay that wounded two people.

Meszarosi was among those arrested after an exchange of gunfire between people inside a residence and others parked outside.

The pre-trial hearing in that case is scheduled for Jan. 25 in Kelowna.

In a release from Creston RCMP, the detachment's Media Relations Officer said getting Meszarosi back into custody was a team effort.

“We would like to thank the public for their assistance with locating and getting this prolific offender off the street of Creston,” said Const. Brett Urano, who added, "With this offender in custody Creston can rest a little easier"