Creston RCMP Arrest American Fugitive Wanted for Rape

Creston RCMP have arrested a high priority American fugitive.

Police say Cole Levine was tracked down by frontline Creston RCMP officers.

Levine was taken into custody Friday Oct 20 on Northwest Boulevard without incident after being told he was under arrest according to RCMP.

He is accused of rape, kidnapping and aggravated assault.

“This was another outstanding response and performance by Creston Detachment’s frontline team,” said Detachment Commander Brandon Buliziuk.

“I am proud of my officers for their excellent work on this file and arresting such a dangerous individual,” he added.

RCMP say they have been working with Canadian Border authorities and American officials to send Levine back to the U-S.