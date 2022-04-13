Creston RCMP Concerned About False Social Media Posts

Creston RCMP are concerned about misleading social media posts.

Acting Detachment Commander Evan Diochok said they are striking fear among residents about their safety.

He maintained the town is safe.

“Creston is and will continue to be, a safe community, “said Diachok.

“If there is an occurrence where the general public faces on-going safety concerns, there will be an immediate public safety notification made by the Creston RCMP, which outlines the situation details, safety concerns and ways to keep yourself and family safe,” he added.

Diachok also stated there was no sexual assault behind Pealows Grocery Store Saturday, saying a man was arrested for allegedly assaulting a 31-year-old woman he knows and there is no danger to residents as the act was considered random by police.