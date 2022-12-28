Creston RCMP Looking for 37-year-old Man at Large

Creston RCMP are asking for help finding a 37-year-old man wanted on a parole violation.

Police said an arrest warrant was issued for Thomas “Tommy” Linthorne.

Court records indicated the warrant was issued on Nov. 24.

Linthorne was scheduled to consult counsel regarding a list of charges that included theft under $5,000, uttering death threats and resisting an officer.

In a release from Creston RCMP, the Detachment Commander spoke of the importance of getting Linthorne back into custody.

"The arrest of Thomas Linthorne is among the Creston Detachment's highest current priorities. It is in the public's best interest that Linthorne is brought into police custody as soon as possible. We thank the citizens of the Valley for their continued support and assistance with matters such as this one." stated S/Sgt. Brandon Buliziuk.

Anyone who may know of Linthorne’s whereabouts is asked to call Creston RCMP at 250-428-9313.

Police said he was last seen in Creston.

RCMP also released a description of Linthorne.