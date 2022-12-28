Creston RCMP Looking for 37-year-old Man at Large
Creston RCMP are asking for help finding a 37-year-old man wanted on a parole violation.
Police said an arrest warrant was issued for Thomas “Tommy” Linthorne.
Court records indicated the warrant was issued on Nov. 24.
Linthorne was scheduled to consult counsel regarding a list of charges that included theft under $5,000, uttering death threats and resisting an officer.
In a release from Creston RCMP, the Detachment Commander spoke of the importance of getting Linthorne back into custody.
"The arrest of Thomas Linthorne is among the Creston Detachment's highest current priorities. It is in the public's best interest that Linthorne is brought into police custody as soon as possible. We thank the citizens of the Valley for their continued support and assistance with matters such as this one." stated S/Sgt. Brandon Buliziuk.
Anyone who may know of Linthorne’s whereabouts is asked to call Creston RCMP at 250-428-9313.
Police said he was last seen in Creston.
RCMP also released a description of Linthorne.
- 6’ (183 cm)
- Approximately 220 lbs (99.8 kg)
- Reddish-brown hair
- Blue eyes
- Heavy build
-
Man Dies in Collision with a Power Pole in North CastlegarPolice suspect the 65-year-old man driving the vehicle suffered a medical emergency in the collision on Tues. that cut power to about 760 Fortis customers for over three hours.
-
NPD Issues Missing Person AlertPatrick Mahoney is described as a 44-year old caucasian male, 5 feet 10 inches tall and approximately 180 pounds, with blue eyes, short brown hair and a short beard.
-
Castlegar City Council Talks Temporary Public ToiletsTrowlex is donating three portable toilet units and the City is mulling over potential locations. Monday, December 19th, saw Castlegar City Council pass motions to get the ball rolling.
-
Creston RCMP Arrest Alleged Repeat OffenderA 39-year-old man arrested Wed. Dec 14 during a break in to a Creston business heads to court Fri. Dec. 23 for a bail hearing. RCMP are recommending seven charges including possession of a dangerous weapon against Chad Meszarosi
-
New Library Computer Lab Lands at Selkirk CastlegarThe new $100,000 facility has more work stations, the latest computer technology and focuses on access for all students and the role that libraries play in higher education.
-
Investigation into Fatal Creston Area Shooting Could Take MonthsThe Chief Civilian Director of the BC police watchdog probing last Wednesday's fatal shooting of a 16-year-old by an RCMP officer near Creston said investigators have returned with detailed forensic evidence and information from several witness interviews.
-
Grand Forks Council Considers Kitchen Costs for Senior SocietySince approval over $224,000 has been invested, before including a flood protection wall and proposed commercial kitchen. Kitchen costs alone look to have jumped by between $50,000 and $60,000.
-
SD51 Veteran Passes AwayChapman has held titles including Vice Principal of Grand Forks Secondary and Principal for Greenwood, Christina Lake, Perley and Hutton Elementary Schools.
-
IIO Notified in Creston Police IncidentWednesday morning, December 14th around 3:35AM, a Creston RCMP officer initiated a traffic stop on a pickup truck parked in a driveway. Police report that the truck reversed and struck the officer as he existed his vehicle.