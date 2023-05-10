Creston RCMP Looking for Missing 72-year-old Man
Creston RCMP are trying to find a 72-year-old man.
Police say Robert Unger hadn’t been seen for about three weeks when he was reported missing on Apr. 27.
Police have been told he may have travelled to Abbotsford.
Unger is about 6’, 165 lbs, with black-greying hair and hazel eyes.
RCMP say he also goes by the name “Felix” Unger.
Anyone with information about the missing man is asked to call Creston RCMP at 250-428-9313.
