Creston RCMP Looking for Missing Man

Creston RCMP are trying to find a 21-year-old man.

Police said Jesse Markwart hasn’t had contact with family or friends since Sept. 21, which is out of character for him.

Facebook postings have suggested he travelled up the Kootenay Pass with two other people in a Hyundai Santa Fe and didn’t return with them.

Creston RCMP want to hear from anyone who has information about Jesse Markwart’s whereabouts, especially since Sept. 21.