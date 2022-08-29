Creston RCMP Looking for Woman Charged with Assault

Creston RCMP are trying to track down a 34-year-old woman wanted on an assault charge.

Police said Stacey Derbyshire was last seen in Yakh and ask that anyone who may know where she is to call investigators at 250-428-9313.

Her description is below:

White female

5’7” (170cm)

Approximately 175 lbs (79 kg)

Brown hair

Hazel eyes

Meanwhile RCMP said they have received several tips regarding alleged sex offender Oliver Langelid.

The 71-year-old remains at large after missing court appearances on charges of sexual assault and sexual interference against someone under 16 years of age.