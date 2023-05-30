Creston RCMP Opposed Bail for One Suspect, Looking for Another
A man Creston RCMP and the prosecutor asked the judge to keep behind bars has been released on bail.
Michael Pompu is accused of making death threats at a business on May 23 and was set free after a court appearance the following day.
He returns to court on June 8.
The 40-year-old has prior convictions for assault and theft, in addition to being charged in the past for breaching probation.
Meanwhile Creston RCMP are trying to identify a man suspected of shoplifting (picture above supplied by RCMP).
Anyone who knows him is asked to call Creston RCMP at 250-428-9313 and refer to police file 23-1270.
