Creston RCMP Opposed Bail for One Suspect, Looking for Another

A man Creston RCMP and the prosecutor asked the judge to keep behind bars has been released on bail.

Michael Pompu is accused of making death threats at a business on May 23 and was set free after a court appearance the following day.

He returns to court on June 8.

The 40-year-old has prior convictions for assault and theft, in addition to being charged in the past for breaching probation.

Meanwhile Creston RCMP are trying to identify a man suspected of shoplifting (picture above supplied by RCMP).

Anyone who knows him is asked to call Creston RCMP at 250-428-9313 and refer to police file 23-1270.