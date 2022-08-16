Creston RCMP Searching for Man Accusing of Making Threats

Creston RCMP are trying to track down a man accused of making threats, obstructing justice and breaching probation.

Ryan Schubert is 6’4”, 200 lbs with short, balding brown hair and green eyes.

Police say he is known to travel between BC and Alberta but has been spotted recently in Creston.

Anyone who may know where Schubert may be is asked to call Creston RCMP at 250-428-9313.