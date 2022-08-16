Creston RCMP Searching for Man Accusing of Making Threats
Creston RCMP are trying to track down a man accused of making threats, obstructing justice and breaching probation.
Ryan Schubert is 6’4”, 200 lbs with short, balding brown hair and green eyes.
Police say he is known to travel between BC and Alberta but has been spotted recently in Creston.
Anyone who may know where Schubert may be is asked to call Creston RCMP at 250-428-9313.
Rossland Council Talks Green Bins, Organics CollectionThe City had hoped all residential program participants would get bear resistant bins but constraints such as funding are instead seeing a mix of 80-litre critter proof bins and 120-litre bear resistant bins.
Update-IHA Declares COVID Outbreak at Talarico Place OverInterior Health said there were 36 cases among residents at the long-term care facility in Castlegar. Two of them died from the Virus according to the IHA. The outbreak was first declared Aug. 1.
Castlegar Suspicious Death Confirmed HomicideThe victim is being identified as 51-year old Jean-Luc Noel Levesque, who had no fixed address but was known to travel between a number of local communities.
Murchie Not Guilty: Matteucci ConvictedTrail RCMP officer Steven Murchie has been found not guilty of breach of trust, ending a two-year-court process. Trail resident Sheldon Matteucci has been convicted of assaulting a police officer with a weapon, possession of a dangerous weapon and resisting arrest.
Happipad Representative Speaks to Selkirk Partnership, Housing and moreThe Bounce Radio Newsroom covered a recent presentation on Happipad to Castlegar City Council, but also caught up with Marketing Intern Christian Bertsch to learn more.
Nelson Council Approves Remuneration ChangesThe Mayor's $62,263 base level annual remuneration is rising by 12.69% to $70,170. Annual remuneration for City Councillors jumps by 5.14%, from $26,212 to $27,560. Councillors say their lives go beyond the meetings and preparation; it's constant work that shouldn't be a financial burden.
RCMP Investigate Suspicious Death in CastlegarPolice said emergency responders were called after a report of a man down at about 11:30 p.m. Thurs. near the CIBC. Investigators suspect foul play and are asking for anyone with information to call 250-365-7721.
Rossland City Council Hears Update from Bear Smart Task ForceIncreased communal-bin usage is seeing less bears breaking into garbage, but late garbage pick-ups in higher-activity areas remain a problem.
Six New Family Practitioners In Kootenay BoundaryOfficials caution that two each for Rossland, Nelson and Castlegar will be assuming at least of portion of the practices from retiring family physicians as the search continues for more.