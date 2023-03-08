Creston RCMP Searching for Repeat Offender

Creston RCMP say a dangerous and prolific offender is once again on the loose.

There is a warrant out for the arrest of Chad Meszarosi.

Police said the 38-year-old is facing over 30 charges including aggravated assault, forcible confinement, uttering threats and escaping custody.

He is also facing trial on several charges in a Crawford Bay shooting from Feb. 2021.

Police reported that two people were wounded in an exchange of gunfire between people inside a residence and others parked in a vehicle outside.

Meszarosi was released from custody after a bail hearing into his arrest during a Dec. break in to a business in Creston.

He was also taken into custody last summer by Kamloops RCMP after a public plea for tips about his whereabouts.

Police said Meszarosi allegedly fled on foot from a vehicle stolen in Golden.

RCMP used a police dog and air support to make the arrest.

Creston police indicated he was last seen in the Central Kootenays and is known to travel around the Interior.

The Detachment Commander said getting Meszarosi back in custody is a priority.

“The public would be well-served to have Meszarosi back in police custody. We are appealing for the public’s assistance in locating Meszarosi,” said Sgt. Brandon Buliziuk.

“If he is spotted, or his whereabouts are known, please contact the Creston RCMP immediately” he added, noting witnesses can also call 911 and warned that Meszarosi should not be approached.

Investigators at the Creston Detachment can be reached at 250-428-9313.