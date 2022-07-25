Creston RCMP Searching for Wanted Man.

Creston RCMP are on the lookout for Chad Meszarosi.

The 38-year-old man is wanted for uttering threats and breach of probation.

Police said he was last seen in Creston when he fled from police.

He is 5’9” with a stocky build, weighing about 180lbs.

Meszarosi has short brown hair and is unshaven.

He is also charged in a Feb. 2021 shooting incident in Crawford Bay.

Police reported two people were wounded when shots were exchanged from people inside a home and outside in a car.

RCMP caution anyone who sees Meszarosi not to approach him and call the Creston detachment at 250-428-9313. Police also want to hear from anyone who may know where he is.