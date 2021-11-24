Creston's Mayor Turned Back Twice after Family Trip to the U-S

Ron Toyota's misadventures at the Canadian border have him calling for clearer communications from federal officials.

Creston's Mayor was first turned back following a family trip earlier this month for not having the Arrive-Can app.

After downloading the app, he was denied entry a second time because his COVID test results were delayed, so he and his wife decided to stay another night in Bonner’s Ferry, thinking it would be clear sailing the next morning as the negative COVID test results were emailed that evening.

But that was not the case.

“After they cleared us through, he (the border officer) said you’re not going to like this, but you’ve randomly been chosen to do a COVID-19 home collection test,” said the mayor who added he was told there was a deadline of eight days to get it to the testing facility.

Toyota said after swabbing and packaging the contents he noticed it would have to be sent by Federal Express to the testing facility in Surrey, but there is no Fed-Ex service in Creston.

Toyota explained he was told to take it to Shoppers Drug Mart, but was told they don’t handle Fed-Ex packages. After another call to federal officials it was decided a courier would be sent to collect the package and take it to the Lower Mainland.

Then Toyota got an email from Canada Border Services just three days after receiving it, asking why the package hadn’t arrived.

Toyota told Bounce News he has a suggestion for the border service.

“If you’re going to have to fill out an Arrive-Can app, then why don’t they put out a Leave-Can app, that explains all of this stuff, so that you know when you’re leaving the country, you’re going to have to do all this stuff before they will let you back,” said Toyota who advised future short-trip travellers not to expect an easy time crossing back once negative COVID tests are no longer needed at the end of the month.

“And the fact that this Nov. 30 is coming up really quickly, the PCR test will not be required within a 72 hour stay, that’s all good news, but nobody is out there saying anything about this Arrive-Can app,” said the civic leader who is hoping for a problem free visit when he heads back to the U-S to visit family for a Christmas holiday.