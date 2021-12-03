Creston Taxpayers Facing Proposed Increase in 2022

Town of Creston municipal taxpayers could be getting a 3.65% tax increase in 2022.

Mayor Ron Toyota said there was one major contributor to the proposed average hike in taxes.

“Of that 3.65%, one-half of that, 1.8% is due to our municipal policing,” said the mayor.

Toyota and council conducted three days of budget talks this week and said the budget includes borrowing costs for the new fire hall.

“We are borrowing to what the borrowing limit is, all of the costs to repay that has been built into our budgets for the last three years,” said Toyota who feels forward planning has left the town on a solid financial foundation.

“There is always going to be emergency situations, there will be certain unknowns, but in general, day-to-day business, the Town of Creston is in very good shape.”

Toyota encourages residents to comment on the budget document which is available on the Town’s web page.