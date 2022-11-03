Creston Town Council A Family Affair

The candidate who received the most votes in the race for Creston Town Council is proud to continue the family legacy.

Denise Dumas is the daughter of retired Mayor Ron Toyota and granddaughter of former Reeve Tak Toyota.

She was supported by 1,000 voters in the municipal election, as 61.4% of Creston residents who voted, checked off her name at the ballot box.

Dumas told Bounce News she is humbled and honoured by the support and ready to go to work as a Councillor.

She caught the political bug while campaigning with her dad.

Dumas said she took time off work to help with the last four campaigns and found it a learning experience.

“I continued to learn every time how civil government works,” she said.

“It just started to peak my interest, so I thought probably eight years ago, two terms ago, that I thought I’d really be interested in this,” Denise added.

She marked her Dad’s tenure by presenting him with plates recognizing his four terms as Mayor and his retirement during Toyota’s final Council meeting on Oct. 25.

Dumas paid tribute to her dad’s 14 years as Mayor by stating he walks away leaving the town in excellent shape.

Denise also said her decision to run goes back to a summertime visit to the New Denver Internment Camp, remembering her grandparent’s humble beginnings and found it inspirational.

“While I was there, realizing that’s where my Grandpa and Grandma met and were married and where they were let out of the camp five years later, they came and settled in Creston and they came and just served this town and loved this town,” Denise explained.

She hopes to take the two-generation learning curve onto Council and feels 17 years of experience running a contract painting business will also be a benefit.

“Honouring people and sticking to my word and working hard and finding favour in those areas, so I think those things that I’ve learned I’ll definitely walk those out as a Councillor,” said the newcomer to civic politics, who added she believes developing more affordable housing is one of the town’s most important issues.

“We will as a Council sit down in Feb. and work out strategic plans, to plan out the next four years, but affordable housing is definitely high up there.”