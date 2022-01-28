Crime Rate Increase in Greater Trail Sparked by Property Crimes

2021 was a busy year for Trail RCMP.

Overall crime was up about 17%, as officers responded to 1,532 crime calls last year.

Property crimes dominated the 2021 report.

RCMP figures indicated thefts from autos were up about 44% with 32 cases.

Police also said thefts from vehicles continued to climb with an increase of 28% totalling 144 incidents throughout the year.

However break-and-enters were down significantly.

RCMP statistics stated 38 properties were broken into last year, a drop of 57% from 2020.

Detachment Commander Mike Wicentowich told Bounce News their goals for this year include reducing the number of calls for mental health related issues.

“Police are providing an immense amount of support with the mental health and mental health system,” said Wicentowich.

“We’re looking at our numbers lately and trying to figure out a way to engage our partners to assist us with that,” he added, noting mental health and addictions continue to be significant factors toward crimes. He feels confident a collaborative approach can be found with local mental health workers.

“We’re very lucky, we have great people in town,” he said, adding the goal is focussing more on responding to crimes.

“We’d like to get back to our mission which is reducing crime and catching criminals and that’s what we are going to be trying to focus on,” said the detachment commander and there are specific priorities.

“Like foot patrols, vehicle patrols, traffic enforcement, these are things we get requested all the time, so it’s time to revamp our business plan here and figure out how we provide our core services to the community.”

Wicentowich also indicated Trail RCMP will also work on battling drug crimes as there is a considerable amount of street drugs being bought and sold in the Greater Trail area. He estimated the increase in crime during 2021 was a result of some government COVID-19 financial aid programs coming ot an end.