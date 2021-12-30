iHeartRadio
Choose your station

Static Links

Instagram

Cross-Fit Co-Owner in Trail Can't Understand Shutdown of Gyms

elevate athletics

One of the owners of Elevate Athletics in downtown Trail said the shutdown of gyms across BC doesn't make sense.

Dallas Calvin feels their cross-fit operation has complied with the evolving provincial health orders to keep clients safe while building back from pandemic produced losses heading into a key part the year.

“We finally felt we were in a spot where we were on track to start recovering from what we had lost there over the last 18 months,” said Calvin who added the closure order came at a key time of the year for the fitness industry.

“Things were starting to get busy for us especially with the New Year, that’s a big time of the year for gyms,” he said.

The B-C government’s shutdown order also caught the owners and staff of the cross-fit operation totally off guard.

“We were as close to normal as we have been since this whole pandemic started, then it came as a bit of a shock, it came out of nowhere and we basically had 24 hours to figure it out and get everything shutdown, a bit of a whirlwind there,” said Calvin who added it seemed like the province singled out gyms in the sudden announcement of new health guidelines to deal with the Omicron variant.

“Maybe there is data out there that shows gyms are a big transmission spot for COVID, but there’s nothing we’ve seen out there that proves that gyms are in anyway adding to that (increased infections), in many ways gyms are preventing it,”

Calvin also stated the shutdown hurt at a time when they were also starting to recoup their investment into their larger location in downtown Trail.

“Even with the first shutdown and the restrictions and what not, we kept putting our investment into it (the building and business), to try and build it up, so when the time came that we were able to open fully and it was going to get busy and it was going to take off and that’s exactly what we saw in the last few months,” said the cross-fit operation co-owner.

Calvin also can’t understand why some businesses can remain open while others have to close, feeling there are inconsistencies throughout the decision making process.

“I’m not saying other businesses should be shut down, because that’s not what I think, but there’s really no rhyme or reason to it, it’s pick and choose for some odd reason,” said Calvin who emphasized safety has been their top priority.

Gyms and fitness studios across B-C will remain closed until at least Jan. 19.  

  • omicron kootenays

    West Kootenay-Boundary COVID cases Increase Dramatically

    It appears Omicron is now a variant of concern in the West Kootenay-Boundary. The detection of new infections last week were more than four times higher than the previous seven days
  • whitewater avalanche

    Two People Seriously Injured in Avalanche Near Whitewater Resort

    An avalanche outside the Whitewater Ski area has sent two people to Kootenay-Boundary Regional Hospital with serious injuries. They were among four people and two dogs rescued by over 25 search and rescue volunteers and Whitewater staff who got the call at about 3:30 Monday afternoon.
  • covid 19

    COVID Cases Increased in Trail but Decreased Regionally

    Last week's regional numbers were down slightly, but up in Greater Trail, which jumped from one-to-seven. Nelson was unchanged at seven, Castlegar's was up slightly to eight, with little change in Creston at three. Grand Forks, Kootenay Lake and Arrow Lakes had none, with two in Kettle Valley.
  • trail

    Trail City Council Defers Decision on Proposed Senior's Condominium

    A report into neighbourhood opposition to the proposed 5-story, 45-unit development near Waneta Plaza is expected to be ready for the Jan. 10 meeting. The mayor and developer respond to concerns.
  • noah quinn

    Nelson Product Enjoying BCHL Life as a Buck

    Noah Quinn said choosing the Cranbrook Bucks of the BCHL and Bemidji State as an NCAA Division 1 destination were no-brainers. The Nelson forward also feels moving up through the ranks is a product of his overall game.
  • brittny anderson

    Nelson-Creston MLA Frightened by Anti-Vaccination Protesters

    Nelson-Creston M-L-A Brittny Anderson said an aggressive, verbally abusive and frightening encounter with a couple opposed to vaccinations won't stop her from speaking with constituents about their concerns.
  • rcmp-sign

    Castlegar RCMP Stumped over Secret Santa Donation

    Castlegar RCMP are pleasantly surprised by a "secret Santa" who anonymously dropped off an envelope full of cash asking it be given to whomever police think is worthy. But they can't, so if the good Samaritan doesn't come back to reclaim the cash in 90 days, it goes to the city.
  • rcmp 2

    Nelson Woman Charged in Ferraro's Break in: Trail RCMP Report Thefts

    Trail RCMP are investigating three thefts that happened within about 2 1/2 hours of each other earlier this month. Police also said charges have been laid against a Nelson woman found by staff wandering around Ferraro Foods after allegedly breaking in overnight on Dec. 10.
  • donna accident

    Salmo Woman Critically Injured In Trail Accident:

    A 64-year-old Salmo woman who suffered a critical head injury in Thursday's single vehicle incident near Rock Island RV in Trail is fighting for her life. Her sister said she is on life-support and the family is devastated. A Go-Fund-Me page has been set up to help the family with expenses.
12