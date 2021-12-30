Cross-Fit Co-Owner in Trail Can't Understand Shutdown of Gyms

One of the owners of Elevate Athletics in downtown Trail said the shutdown of gyms across BC doesn't make sense.

Dallas Calvin feels their cross-fit operation has complied with the evolving provincial health orders to keep clients safe while building back from pandemic produced losses heading into a key part the year.

“We finally felt we were in a spot where we were on track to start recovering from what we had lost there over the last 18 months,” said Calvin who added the closure order came at a key time of the year for the fitness industry.

“Things were starting to get busy for us especially with the New Year, that’s a big time of the year for gyms,” he said.

The B-C government’s shutdown order also caught the owners and staff of the cross-fit operation totally off guard.

“We were as close to normal as we have been since this whole pandemic started, then it came as a bit of a shock, it came out of nowhere and we basically had 24 hours to figure it out and get everything shutdown, a bit of a whirlwind there,” said Calvin who added it seemed like the province singled out gyms in the sudden announcement of new health guidelines to deal with the Omicron variant.

“Maybe there is data out there that shows gyms are a big transmission spot for COVID, but there’s nothing we’ve seen out there that proves that gyms are in anyway adding to that (increased infections), in many ways gyms are preventing it,”

Calvin also stated the shutdown hurt at a time when they were also starting to recoup their investment into their larger location in downtown Trail.

“Even with the first shutdown and the restrictions and what not, we kept putting our investment into it (the building and business), to try and build it up, so when the time came that we were able to open fully and it was going to get busy and it was going to take off and that’s exactly what we saw in the last few months,” said the cross-fit operation co-owner.

Calvin also can’t understand why some businesses can remain open while others have to close, feeling there are inconsistencies throughout the decision making process.

“I’m not saying other businesses should be shut down, because that’s not what I think, but there’s really no rhyme or reason to it, it’s pick and choose for some odd reason,” said Calvin who emphasized safety has been their top priority.

Gyms and fitness studios across B-C will remain closed until at least Jan. 19.