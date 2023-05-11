Dangerous Offender Back in Custody

A man Creston RCMP consider a dangerous and prolific offender is back in custody.

Chad Meszarosi has been arrested after a tip in Trail, and is behind bars pending a bail hearing.

The 38-year-old who has been arrested on three warrants for skipping bail since last summer faces over 30 charges including aggravated assault, making death threats and weapons offenses.

Creston RCMP had made two public appeals in the last two months regarding his whereabouts.

The Detachment Commander in Creston says getting Meszarosi off the street is a relief to police and the public.

“We would like to thank the public and the Trail RCMP for their assistance and excellent response in locating Meszarosi,” said Sgt. Brandon Buliziuk.

“Our communities can now rest a little easier knowing that this dangerous offender is in custody,” he added.

Meszarosi was arrested last summer in Kamloops while being unlawfully at large and again in Dec. during a break in to a business in Creston.

He is also accused in a shooting in Crawford Bay.

Police say two people were wounded during that incident in Feb 2021, when people inside a residence and a vehicle outside were shooting at each other.

Meszarosi appeared in court after this most recent arrest, and remains in custody with a return date scheduled for May. 17.