Death of Burnaby Mountie Devastates Local Police

The RCMP Detachment Commander in Trail said Tuesday's death of an officer at a homeless camp in Burnaby is an example of the danger police face whenever dealing with vulnerable people.

Mike Wicentowich pointed out officers responding to such incidents have to be prepared for anything, including a suspect who is out of control.

“Often they have mental illness and addiction issues that override normal state of mind, so sometimes when we are dealing with them it’s a negative interaction or physical interaction,” he said.

Recent incidents included the accidental electrocution death of a homeless man days after he was arrested while trying to impersonate a doctor following a break in to Kootenay-Boundary Regional Hospital.

Trail officers also encountered a 48-year-old Burton man inside a downtown business.

He allegedly smashed through the glass front door and was trying to break into an automated bank machine and two cash registers with a piece of wood.

RCMP reported that he also had a home-made spear and tried to run away before being arrested following a scuffle with officers.

Two days later after his release from custody, RCMP said they dealt with the man again at St. Michaels School in Trail.

Wicentowich stated another recent incident involving a man trying to break into a safety deposit box was a reminder of how volatile those calls can become.

“This gentleman who didn’t remember the incident afterwards was taking full out haymaker swings at the officers who avoided it and actually took him down quite gently in comparison to the force he was using and took him into custody,” according to the RCMP Sergeant.

Trail’s top cop also said the entire staff is devastated by the death of the young officer in Burnaby, but maintains it signals the continued need for skillful officers.

“We hope this doesn’t discourage from people taking up the responsibility of our (police’s) task,” he said.

“It’s really important that we have good people and unfortunately these terrible tragedies do happen,” Wicentowich added.

However, Wicentowich feels police, supporting agencies and City Council remains committed to improving the situation for those living on the streets of Greater Trail.

“It’s not to say that something tragic could happen (here), but we do have a very good community team and a very interested City of Trail Council that is looking to make the downtown safer,” he stated, adding that he figures efforts to move the homeless shelter out of the downtown and eventually develop supportive housing is a step in the right direction.

“I’ve done some really interesting research lately that housing’s really number one and that all the other supports follow,” commented Wicentowich.