Dog Park Discussions to Continue in Trail

City staff have been asked to take another look at proposed locations for a dog park in Trail.

Mayor Lisa Pasin said they'll explore the pros and cons of putting it in either Gyro, Centennial or McBride Street parks.

“We just want to make sure that we have really looked at this closely to look at best utilization and then this is going to be a significant amount of money and get approved it a location is chosen,” said Pasin who added they may have to look beyond the top three options.

“We may have to look at the options that were down as lesser preferences,” said the mayor.

“We will see where we are going with this to see what they (staff) can come up with for space, mapping, pros and cons and we’ll take it from there,” she said.

Council decided to ask for a second look after it was uneasy about one of preferred options.

“Using a significant portion of the green space at Gyro Park, which would limit usage of the park by other users, Canada Day celebrations, Silver City Days would have to be moved off it because of it (the dog park), there was a little bit of discomfort with that with council,” said Pasin.

The mayor added the potential cost of a dog park will make it an item that will be added for future budget discussions.