Dog Park Discussions to Continue in Trail
City staff have been asked to take another look at proposed locations for a dog park in Trail.
Mayor Lisa Pasin said they'll explore the pros and cons of putting it in either Gyro, Centennial or McBride Street parks.
“We just want to make sure that we have really looked at this closely to look at best utilization and then this is going to be a significant amount of money and get approved it a location is chosen,” said Pasin who added they may have to look beyond the top three options.
“We may have to look at the options that were down as lesser preferences,” said the mayor.
“We will see where we are going with this to see what they (staff) can come up with for space, mapping, pros and cons and we’ll take it from there,” she said.
Council decided to ask for a second look after it was uneasy about one of preferred options.
“Using a significant portion of the green space at Gyro Park, which would limit usage of the park by other users, Canada Day celebrations, Silver City Days would have to be moved off it because of it (the dog park), there was a little bit of discomfort with that with council,” said Pasin.
The mayor added the potential cost of a dog park will make it an item that will be added for future budget discussions.
-
Creston RCMP Looking for Missing ManA 21-year-old man is missing and Creston RCMP want to hear from anyone who may know where he is. Police said it was out of character for Jesse Markwart to have not checked in with family and friends and neither have heard from him since Sept.21.
-
Golden Bear Children's Centre in RosslandEvery 2nd Tuesday
-
Trail City Council Endorses Expansion of Temporary Homeless ShelterMayor Lisa Pasin calls it a one-year band aid solution. City Council has endorsed the addition of ten spaces to the temporary homeless shelter bringing the total to 18. It's conditional on provincial funding, adequeate staffing and cleaning the area twice a day.
-
Two Local Elementary Schools on List for Potential COVID-19 ExposuresWebster in Warfield and St. Michael's in Trail were among elementary school's on Interior Health's first list of potential COVID-19 exposures this school year. The virus was first found at both facilities Sept.14 and present at Webster for nine straight school days, and five at St. Mikes.
-
Federal Green Party in Transition Nationally and LocallyFederal Leader Annamie Paul resigned amid internal strife at the national office and poor election results. South Okanagan-West Kootenay candidate Tara Howse weighed in on reasons why the party fared poorly.
-
Local COVID-19 Situation Improving but still ConcerningNew COVID-19 cases are down dramtaiclly across the West Kootenay-Boundary. However, Grand Forks still had 24 new positive tests last week, with 17 in Greater Trail, 11 in Nelson and six in Castlegar. Creston added two cases for a total of 19.
-
Cannings Cruises to Victory in South Okanagan-West KootenayRichard Cannings will be part of the N-D-P Parliament Hill caucus after winning a third term in Monday's Federal Election. The Biologist and author said election night was tense amid an evolving political climate.
-
Incumbents Returning to Ottawa In Local RidingsThe N-D-P's Richard Cannings was re-elected in South Okanagan-West Kootenay and Conservative Rob Morrison held his seat in Kootenay-Columbia in the Federal Election.
-
Smoke Eaters Training Camp Expected to be Highly CompetitiveAbout 50 players hit the ice Fri. on one day one of Trail Smoke Eaters Training Camp. Coach and GM Tim Fragle feels they have upgraded every position since the 2021 pod-season through trades and signings but stressed nobody's spot is guaranteed.